National News
ticker

Brantford Police: Vehicles damaged in lot

March 10, 2017 450 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford city police are investigating a number of vehicles being damaged in the 100 block of West Street Thursday March 9.  Two vehicles were damaged during the early morning hours on the lot  located on West Street between Marlborough Street and Sheridan Street. Both vehicles had been struck multiple times with pellets causing significant damage.

Cyclist charged

BRANTFORD, ONT., –  A cyclist has been charged with fail to stop at a stop sign after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle Thursday, March 9, at shortly before 3:00 p.m.. Police  received a 911 emergency telephone call regarding a collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist. Investigation revealed that a 39 year old Brantford man who was riding his bicycle had failed to stop at a stop sign and at the intersection at Division Street and Ninth Avenue. The cyclist struck a motor vehicle travelling through the intersection. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cyclist was charged with Fail to Stop at sign under the Highway Traffic Act.

Woman facing theft charge

  BRANTFORD, ONT- A city woman has been arrested after trying to steal a bottle of rum from  the LCBO on Market Street in Brantford.  Police said  on Thursday, March 9th, at approximately 4:53 pm, the accused, a 22-year-old female entered the LCBO on Market Street. The accused selected a bottle of rum and concealed the item in her purse and made no attempt to pay  for the merchandise  then exited the store. Store security stopped the woman and informed her she was under arrest. Police said the woman resisted but the store security gained control of her and placed her under arrest. The woman was also on probation with conditions not to buy, possess or consume alcohol. 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations man charged in breakin

March 10, 2017 890

 SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations man is facing Break, Enter and theft charges…

Read more
Daily

Cold weather alert issued

March 10, 2017 242

March 10, 2017 The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has called…

Read more

Leave a Reply