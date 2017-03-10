Brantford Police: Vehicles damaged in lot

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford city police are investigating a number of vehicles being damaged in the 100 block of West Street Thursday March 9. Two vehicles were damaged during the early morning hours on the lot located on West Street between Marlborough Street and Sheridan Street. Both vehicles had been struck multiple times with pellets causing significant damage.

Cyclist charged

BRANTFORD, ONT., – A cyclist has been charged with fail to stop at a stop sign after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle Thursday, March 9, at shortly before 3:00 p.m.. Police received a 911 emergency telephone call regarding a collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist. Investigation revealed that a 39 year old Brantford man who was riding his bicycle had failed to stop at a stop sign and at the intersection at Division Street and Ninth Avenue. The cyclist struck a motor vehicle travelling through the intersection. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cyclist was charged with Fail to Stop at sign under the Highway Traffic Act.

Woman facing theft charge

BRANTFORD, ONT- A city woman has been arrested after trying to steal a bottle of rum from the LCBO on Market Street in Brantford. Police said on Thursday, March 9th, at approximately 4:53 pm, the accused, a 22-year-old female entered the LCBO on Market Street. The accused selected a bottle of rum and concealed the item in her purse and made no attempt to pay for the merchandise then exited the store. Store security stopped the woman and informed her she was under arrest. Police said the woman resisted but the store security gained control of her and placed her under arrest. The woman was also on probation with conditions not to buy, possess or consume alcohol.

Add Your Voice