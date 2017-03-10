Cold weather alert issued

March 10, 2017

The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has called a Cold Weather Alert effective March 10, 2017 to ensure all homeless people are provided with essential services during the current cold weather. Temperatures are expected to drop to/below –15C, without wind chill. During the alert, homeless people are advised to seek shelter.

This alert will remain in effect on a daily basis until a cancellation notice is issued.

The Brant County Health Unit and the City of Brantford have worked together with various community agencies to ensure that emergency accommodation is available to people who are at particular risk to the cold weather. Anyone who does not have shelter is encouraged to seek it.

For emergency accommodation requests, referrals to approved shelters and other services during regular business hours (8:30am to 4:30pm) Monday to Friday, call Outreach Program at (519) 759-3330. The Outreach Program is located at 220 Colborne St., Brantford.

For emergency accommodation requests, referrals to approved shelters and other services after hours and on weekends call your local police service:

Brantford Police 519-756-7050

OPP 519-442-2242

Six Nations Police 519-445-2811

