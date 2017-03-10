Daily
National News

Cold weather alert issued

March 10, 2017 241 views

March 10, 2017

The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has called a Cold Weather Alert effective March 10, 2017 to ensure all homeless people are provided with essential services during the current cold weather. Temperatures are expected to drop to/below –15C, without wind chill. During the alert, homeless people are advised to seek shelter.

This alert will remain in effect on a daily basis until a cancellation notice is issued.

The Brant County Health Unit and the City of Brantford have worked together with various community agencies to ensure that emergency accommodation is available to people who are at particular risk to the cold weather. Anyone who does not have shelter is encouraged to seek it.

For emergency accommodation requests, referrals to approved shelters and other services during regular business hours (8:30am to 4:30pm) Monday to Friday, call Outreach Program at (519) 759-3330. The Outreach Program is located at 220 Colborne St., Brantford.

 

For emergency accommodation requests, referrals to approved shelters and other services after hours and on weekends call your local police service:

Brantford Police 519-756-7050

OPP 519-442-2242

Six Nations Police 519-445-2811

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations man charged in breakin

March 10, 2017 890

 SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations man is facing Break, Enter and theft charges…

Read more
National News

Brantford Police: Vehicles damaged in lot

March 10, 2017 450

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford city police are investigating a number of vehicles being damaged in the 100…

Read more

Leave a Reply