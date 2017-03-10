Daily
National News

American Indians, supporters rally against Dakota pipeline today at White House

March 10, 2017 43 views

Tipis are seen near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., as part of Native Nations Rise, an event organized by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline. (Photo by Indianz.com/cc)

By Ben Nuckols

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON -American Indians and their supporters are rallying in Washington against continued construction of the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

A federal judge this week declined to halt construction of the final section of the $3.8 billion pipeline, meaning oil could begin flowing through it as early as next week.

The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes have tried to stop the pipeline, saying it threatens their sovereignty, religious rights and water supply. The final, disputed section of the pipeline would pass under a reservoir on tribal land.

On Friday, protesters plan to march from the Army Corps of Engineers headquarters to the White House. With the encouragement of President Donald Trump’s administration, the Army authorized construction of the pipeline to start again. That move cancelled an environmental study ordered under the administration of President Barack Obama.

