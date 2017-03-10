Six Nations man charged in breakin

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations man is facing Break, Enter and theft charges after a Bateman Line Road house had been broken into . Police said the breakin was reported Tuesday February 21st, 2017, at 8:20 P.M., but had actually occurred earlier in the day at 100 Bateman Line in Ohsweken. Police went to the address and observed the door broken and open. There was no one at the house but the rooms had all been ransacked and various items were broken and thrown around. The homeowner said that a video game system, a television, DVD’s and a quantity of groceries were stolen. Six Nations Police have charged Jeffrey Lee Martin, 26, of Ohsweken with Break & Enter and Theft under $5000. A warrant for his arrest…
Related Posts
Cold weather alert issued
March 10, 2017 241
March 10, 2017 The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has called…
Brantford Police: Vehicles damaged in lot
March 10, 2017 450
BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford city police are investigating a number of vehicles being damaged in the 100…