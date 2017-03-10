Six Nations man charged in breakin

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations man is facing Break, Enter and theft charges after a Bateman Line Road house had been broken into . Police said the breakin was reported Tuesday February 21st, 2017, at 8:20 P.M., but had actually occurred earlier in the day at 100 Bateman Line in Ohsweken. Police went to the address and observed the door broken and open. There was no one at the house but the rooms had all been ransacked and various items were broken and thrown around. The homeowner said that a video game system, a television, DVD’s and a quantity of groceries were stolen. Six Nations Police have charged Jeffrey Lee Martin, 26, of Ohsweken with Break & Enter and Theft under $5000. A warrant for his arrest…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice