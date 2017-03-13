Daily
National News

Award winning author Richard Wagamese dies at age 61

March 13, 2017 45 views

By Gemma Karstens-Smith THE CANADIAN PRESS KAMLOOPS, B.C.- An acclaimed indigenous writer is being remembered not only for his work that reflected on the legacy of the residential school system, but for his generous and loving spirit. Family members confirm author and journalist Richard Wagamese died Friday afternoon at his home in Kamloops, B.C. He was 61. Wab Kinew, a writer and a member of the Manitoba legislature, said Wagamese became his mentor after the veteran author reached out on Facebook, offering to guide him through both the craft and business of writing. Kinew said he was floored, as he was already a fan of Wagamese’s work. “To have a hero reach out and basically step into a mentoring role, I think that’s a powerful example of how we should…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Diesel spill reported near north Vancouver Island for second time in a week

March 13, 2017 87

PORT MCNEILL, B.C.-Coast guard and environment ministry crews have responded to a small diesel spill near…

Read more
Daily

NDP leadership hopefuls square off in wide ranging first debate

March 13, 2017 57

OTTAWA-Four candidates for leadership of the federal NDP sought Sunday to set the stage for the…

Read more