Driver Charged With Fail To Remain

On Saturday, March 11th, 2017, at 7:15 A.M., Six Nations Police received a report of a blue Cadillac Escalade on its roof on 6th Line Road. Occupants of the vehicle had fled on foot.

Police determined that the vehicle had been westbound on 6th Line Road when it left the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a culvert and rolled onto its roof.

The driver was located uninjured at a nearby residence.

Victor Cole Beaver (21 yrs) faces charges that include Fail To Remain at an Accident Scene and Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. Mr. Beaver was issued a Summons with a court date of April 25th, 2017.

