Haldimand OPP investigate multiple damaged vehicles

March 14, 2017 352 views

 (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating multiple vehicle entries that occurred in the Nelles Street and Haldimand Road 9 area of York, Haldimand County, Ontario. On Monday March 13, 2017 OPP responded to multiple theft complaints where it was reported that victims had their vehicle windows smashed and items removed. OPP investigation, thus far, determined that unknown(s) attended several addresses in the area of Nelles Street and Haldimand Road 9 area during the overnight hours of March 12, 2017 and the early morning hours of March 13, 2017 and smashed vehicle windows to gain entry into the vehicles before removing several items including electronic devices, accessories, CD’s and small amounts of currency. OPP is reminding the public to report any suspicious vehicles/persons…

