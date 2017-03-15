Local News

Conservative senator under fire for comments on residential schools

March 15, 2017 16 views

By Kristy Kirkup THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Conservative MPs distanced themselves from one of their own Thursday after a Tory senator suggested there were positive aspects to Canada’s residential school system. Caucus members, including Tory indigenous affairs critic Cathy McLeod, made it clear they do not support or agree with Sen. Lynn Beyak, appointed to the upper chamber by former prime minister Stephen Harper. On Wednesday, Beyak told the Senate that the government-funded, church- operated schools where indigenous children endured widespread sexual and physical abuse were not all bad. “I speak partly for the record, but mostly in memory of the kindly and well- intentioned men and women and their descendants, perhaps some of us here in this chamber, whose remarkable works, good deeds and historical tales in the residential schools…

