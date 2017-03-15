Local News

Driver charged with failing to remain

March 15, 2017 20 views

A 21 year old Six Nations man has been charged in an incident Saturday, March 11th, 2017, at 7:15 A.M., in which Six Nations Police received a report of a blue Cadillac Escalade on its roof on 6th Line Road.  Occupants of the vehicle had fled on foot. Police determined that the vehicle had been westbound on 6th Line Road when it left the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a culvert and rolled onto its roof.The driver was located uninjured at a nearby residence. Victor Cole Beaver,21, faces charges that include Fail To Remain at an Accident Scene and Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.  He was issued a Summons with a court date of April 25th, 2017….

