Environment Canada enforcing nine-year-old gas program on Six Nations

March 15, 2017 26 views
Kris Hill tells Environment Canada officials to get permission from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council and she will comply with their inspection. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Environment Canada is trying to enforce an eight-year-old program on gas retailers in Six Nations. Kris Hill was one of those who was surprised by Environment Canada when two Canada officials were at her Route 54 gas station door. She said Six Nations Elected Council sent out a letter just days before the officials showed up in the territory stating that it’s now mandatory for all gas stations to register with Environment Canada. “I was telling the gentlemen from Environment Canada that the elected council does not have the authority to allow Environments Canada to come here and force us to register and inspect our gas, they do not have that authority,” said Hill The letter states that the registration and inspection are mandatory for all…

