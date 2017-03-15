First Nations Resource Projects Coalition grows

Fort Nelson First Nation is being hailed as the first northeastern B.C. community to join a group advocating for First Nations’ opportunities and influence in resource projects.

Chief Joe Bevan, chair of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition, said the new member unites business interests from the north coast to the province’s northeast.

Acting chief Sharleen Gale said Fort Nelson First Nation wants to work with the 27 other communities in the coalition to advance their economic and environmental interests in projects happening on their territories.

The B.C. government has said the Horn River Basin near Fort Nelson is one of the world’s most promising areas for liquefied natural gas extraction.

