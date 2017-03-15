Daily
National News

First Nations Resource Projects Coalition grows

March 15, 2017 8 views

Fort Nelson First Nation is being hailed as the first northeastern B.C. community to join a group advocating for First Nations’ opportunities and influence in resource projects.

Chief Joe Bevan, chair of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition, said the new member unites business interests from the north coast to the province’s northeast.

Acting chief Sharleen Gale said Fort Nelson First Nation wants to work with the 27 other communities in the coalition to advance their economic and environmental interests in projects happening on their territories.

The B.C. government has said the Horn River Basin near Fort Nelson is one of the world’s most promising areas for liquefied natural gas extraction.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Syncrude responds to fire at upgrader at oilsands site in northern Alberta

March 15, 2017 4

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta.-Syncrude Canada emergency crews and RCMP are responding to an explosion and fire at…

Read more
LNHL fever officially hits Mississauga
Sports

LNHL fever officially hits Mississauga

March 15, 2017 18

Celebrating the 46th annual Little NHL in Mississauga By Neil Becker Sports Reporter MISSISSAUGA-If it’s March…

Read more

Leave a Reply