International Women’s Day: Indigenous women tell government to implement recommendations

By Christine McFarlane Writer TORONTO-Federal Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Carolyn Bennett told about 300 indigenous women at the 5th Annual indigenous Women’s Summitt it is important for women to regain their roles in their societies. “We see the role of women and women’s voics as an ndicator of decolonizing. It’s about putting women back to where they wer before the settlers arrived, in charge of their families and the well beig of their children and their communtiies,” Bennett told the 5th Annual Indigenous Women’s Summit held here last week. The three day event brought together National Indigenous leaders, federal, provincial and territorial Ministers of Indigenous Relations and approximately 300 delegates from across Canada including First Nation, Metis, Inuit women, youth, Elders and grassroots community representatives to discuss issues related to…
Related Posts
IT’S L’NHL TIME
March 15, 2017 4
International Women’s Day: Roberta Jamieson – use your tools to inspire a new generation
March 15, 2017 7
Six Nations gathers to Celebrate International Women’s Day By: Chris Pimentel and Lynda Powless Writers Roberta…