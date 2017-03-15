Local News

International Women’s Day: Indigenous women tell government to implement recommendations

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne told the gathering:“Indigenous women and girls have a strong and powerful role in our communities. We must provide the supports and resources they need to succeed. Our meetings this week are just one way we are taking a collective stand to improve the lives of Indigenous women and girls in Ontario and across Canada. Through actions like this, all Indigenous women and girls can look ahead to a bright and prosperous future, making contributions that will benefit their communities and Canada as a whole.” Ontario Indigenous Relations Minister David Zimmer (right) and federal Minister of Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett (left) (Supplied photo) — Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario

By Christine McFarlane Writer TORONTO-Federal Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Carolyn Bennett told about 300 indigenous women at the 5th Annual indigenous Women’s Summitt it is important for women to regain their roles in their societies. “We see the role of women and women’s voics as an ndicator of decolonizing. It’s about putting women back to where they wer before the settlers arrived, in charge of their families and the well beig of their children and their communtiies,” Bennett told the 5th Annual Indigenous Women’s Summit held here last week. The three day event brought together National Indigenous leaders, federal, provincial and territorial Ministers of Indigenous Relations and approximately 300 delegates from across Canada including First Nation, Metis, Inuit women, youth, Elders and grassroots community representatives to discuss issues related to…

