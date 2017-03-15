Daily
National News

Northlands College to take over university education in northern Saskatchewan

March 15, 2017 65 views

REGINA- A program that allowed students in northern Saskatchewan to earn a teaching degree is being shut down.

The Northern Teacher Education Program, known as NORTEP, began in 1976 to help people, particularly those of aboriginal ancestry, get trained and certified as teachers.

Advanced Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre says Northlands College in La Ronge will instead deliver university programming.

Eyre says the ministry will work with Northlands College to ensure all current NORTEP students can finish their programs under the same terms as when they started.

Northlands College has post-secondary education in several locations in northern Saskatchewan, including Creighton, Buffalo Narrows and Ile a la Crosse.

The province announced last year that it was cutting funding to NORTEP, despite protests from students that the move would hurt learning opportunities in the north.CANADIAN PRESS

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Film blocked from national park in Alberta to shoot in B.C.

March 15, 2017 59

A movie denied permission to film in Alberta’s national parks is now on location in British…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Police have closed off a portion of Mohawk road

March 15, 2017 2330

Six Nations Police have closed off Mohawk Road between Townline Road and First Line. Police are…

Read more

Leave a Reply