Six Nations youth arrested in weapon complaint

March 15, 2017 23 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Haldimand County OPP have charged  a 17 year old Six Nations’ male with multiple weapons offences after receiving a  eapons complaint outside the Haldimand Community Centre on Haddington Street in Caledonia.  On Thursday February 23, at 7:47 p.m.,witnesses reported that a male suspect confronted them and displayed, what appeared to be, a firearm under his clothing before leaving the area on foot, east bound through the park toward Wigton Street. OPP said the youth had been walking around the parking lot met and spoke with occupants of a black Chevrolet Equinox UV with chrome rims. Police said he was seen receiving an unknown item from one of the occupants and refused to return it he lifted his upper body clothing, revealed an alleged firearm.OPP said the…

