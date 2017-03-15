Local News

Wind storm takes down building, signs…

March 15, 2017 20 views

The wind storm that rocked Six Nations on Wednesday left many customers without power. Wind gusts have been reported in the 100 km/h range and left over 900 Six Nations hydro customers were left until Thursday night without power. Hydro One also prepared for the storm by bringing in employees from all over Ontario in order to deal with the demand that was expected by the storm. “Hydro One crews quickly mobilized to tackle the extensive damage caused by the violent wind storm and worked around the clock to restore power to our customers,” said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer. During the storm, Six Nations Fire Department sent out a release on March 9th saying that people would have access to Fire Station No.1 if they needed a heated place…

