Brant OPP Involved In Foot Pursuit

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County detachment has charged a 48-year-old male after police stopped a motor vehicle at a Colborne Street West, Brant County, Ontario address.

On Monday March 13, 2017 at approximately 1:54 p.m., an officer was conducting patrols in the area of Colborne Street West, when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and investigated however the driver immediately fled on foot from the area.

The officer immediately gave chase and was able to take the male into custody without further incident.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 48-year-old Kevin Douglas MURCHIE of Brant County, Ontario with the following offences:

Obstruct peace officer

Driving while disqualified X2

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Driving while under suspension

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Use validation not furnished for vehicle

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

He is to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford at a later date to answer to the charges.

