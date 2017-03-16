Brant OPP Involved In Foot Pursuit

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County detachment has charged a 48-year-old male after police stopped a motor vehicle at a Colborne Street West, Brant County, Ontario address.
On Monday March 13, 2017 at approximately 1:54 p.m., an officer was conducting patrols in the area of Colborne Street West, when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and investigated however the driver immediately fled on foot from the area.
The officer immediately gave chase and was able to take the male into custody without further incident.
As a result of investigation, police have charged 48-year-old Kevin Douglas MURCHIE of Brant County, Ontario with the following offences:
- Obstruct peace officer
- Driving while disqualified X2
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice
- Driving while under suspension
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- Use plate not authorized for vehicle
- Use validation not furnished for vehicle
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
He is to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford at a later date to answer to the charges.