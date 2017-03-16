Daily
National News

Six Nations emergency responders pull driver from car in snow filled ditch

March 16, 2017 1064 views

Six Nations of the Grand River-Six Nations Fire fighters  pulled a driver from a car that slid into a ditch  on Seneca Road just south of Fourth Line Wednesday.

The vehicle was propped by fire fighters for support as they took the individual out of the back door and to the waiting ambulance.

The individual was pulled from the vehicle by firefighters as the third day of a winter storm began subsiding. Six Nations Police have not released information on the accident.   (Photo by Jim C Powless Turtle Island News photographer)

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Beyak pressed to leave Senate aboriginal committee after controversial comment

March 16, 2017 17

OTTAWA-The chairwoman of the Senate committee on aboriginal people is asking a Conservative senator to rethink…

Read more
Daily

Nunavut court approves legal funding for pedophile priest Eric Dejaeger

March 16, 2017 43

  IQALUIT, Nunavut- A Nunavut court says public money should pay for a lawyer to argue…

Read more

Leave a Reply