Six Nations Police arrest driver of stolen car, found hiding in attic

Six Nations Police have arrested a 23-year-old Six Nations man after a car was stolen in the area of Third Line Road and Onondaga Road Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at 1:15 P.M..

Police spotted the vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Dart, travelling westbound on Third Line Road but when police attempted to stop the vehicle it accelerated away.

The vehicle was spotted again a short time later pulling out of a driveway on Third Line Road. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it accelerated away again.

Six Nations Police followed the vehicle to 356 Mohawk Road where it drove to the rear of the residence. The driver got out, ran into the house and locked the door. Police confirmed that the Dodge Dart had been reported stolen to the Hamilton Police Service.

Six Nations Police with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, established a perimeter around the residence. Traffic on Mohawk Road, in the area of the residence was restricted. Efforts to persuade the suspect to come out of the residence were unsuccessful. At 1:00 A.M. on March 16th, 2017, with the assistance of the O.P.P. Tactical Response Team, the residence was entered. The suspect was found hiding in the attic. He was placed under arrest. There were no other occupants in the residence during this incident.

Forest Whitlow, 23 of Ohsweken, faces charges that include Possession of Stolen Property, Dangerous Driving, Flight From Police and Driving While Suspended. He was held in custody for a formal Bail Hearing.

