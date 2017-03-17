Police

Hit and Run Results In Death

March 17, 2017 1114 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is investigating an incident at a King Street, Delhi, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Friday, March 17, 2017 at approximately 6:37 a.m., officers responded to a 911 emergency call.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a motor vehicle was travelling eastbound on King Street and struck and killed a pedestrian.

Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the OPP Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

The vehicle involved in collision did not remain on scene and police are looking to speak to anyone that was travelling through the area between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

King Street is currently between Queen Street and James Street. It is anticipated that the closure will remain in effect for approximately 8 hours to allow for further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

