Brantford Police Arrest London Man With Stolen Vehicle

On March 19th, 2017 at 1:20 p.m. a Community Patrol Officer observed a vehicle parked on a lot on King George Road. The vehicle was parked diagonally across three parking spaces with the engine running and a male sleeping in the driver’s side seat. Further investigation revealed that the licence plates were reported stolen from the Toronto. The vehicle was reported stolen from the London area. Also located in the vehicle were a Dealers plate which had been reported stolen from London and an extra set of licence plates which had been reported stolen to the Oxford OPP.

The driver was arrested. Officers also seized a small amount of white substance believed to be cocaine and a small amount of marijuana. HURST, Darryl, Lee, 37 years of age from London was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000.00, Possession of Stolen Property X3 under $5,000.00, Breach of Probation X3, Breach of Recognizance and Possession of a Controlled Substance X2. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

