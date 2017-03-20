Two Brantford Women Arrested With Impaired and Multiple Hit and Runs

On Sunday March 19, 2017 at around 2:20 a.m. a Dodge vehicle travelling on Market Street struck four parked vehicles and a garbage can. The accused then failed to remain at the scene and fled. The Dodge vehicle was also observed travelling the wrong way on Dalhousie Street. The accused further struck the median on Conklin where the bumper of the Dodge fell off and remained. An Officer observed the accused vehicle turn into a parking lot on Blackburn and reverse into another vehicle, its fifth motor vehicle collision. The accused who displayed signs of impairment was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the BPS where she provided samples of her breath as required by law. The accused readings were 2 times over the legal limit. The accused a 22 yr old Brantford woman is charged with; Operate a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, Operate a Motor Vehicle over the Legal Limit, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident X4. Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The accused was released with a future court date.

Impaired Driver

On Sunday March 19, 2017 at around 8:20 p.m. an SUV driving on Burwell Street struck a parked car and fled the scene. As a result of the collision the licence plate dropped from the SUV. The SUV continued and struck a stop sign located at Bank and Wilkes Street leaving pieces of the SUV in this area. The vehicle was located on Hawarden Avenue. The female driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for Impaired Driving. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service. The accused refused to provide two samples of her breath as required by law.

The accused a 39 year old woman was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Fail to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The accused was released with a future court date. Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

