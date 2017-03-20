Deceased Identified In Pedestrian Collision

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is investigating an incident at a King Street, Delhi, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Friday, March 17, 2017 at approximately 6:37 a.m., OPP and Norfolk County Paramedics responded to a 911 emergency call.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a motor vehicle was travelling eastbound on King Street when it collided with a pedestrian. As a result, 72-year-old, Sally Ann DOLLARD of Norfolk County, Ontario suffered serious life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the OPP Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain on scene and police are looking to speak to anyone that was travelling through the area between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

King Street was closed between Queen Street and James Street to allow for further investigation.

