Daily
National News

Judge questions Nunavut custom adoptions after baby returned

March 20, 2017 64 views

IQALUIT, Nunavut-A Nunavut judge is pointing out problems with how the territory handles traditional Inuit adoptions following a baby’s return to its birth mother.

In a ruling last week, Justice Susan Cooper quashed a custom adoption certificate for a three-year-old girl who was being raised by her paternal grandparents.

Cooper says the birth mother never agreed to the adoption.

She says the case illustrates how the context around such adoptions is changing.

Cooper wrote that adoptions are sometimes arranged through social media, include non-Inuit parents and can result in Inuit children moving outside Nunavut.

She points out that the auditor general and the territory’s law reform commission have called for reforms to custom adoptions.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Why have Nunavut?’ Battle over education bill goes to heart of territory

March 20, 2017 74

IQALUIT, Nunavut -To the Nunavut government, it’s an update to old legislation that needs to acknowledge…

Read more
Daily

Church to change name to remove reference to controversial founder of Halifax

March 20, 2017 60

By Alison Auld THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- An African Baptist church that dates back to the…

Read more

Leave a Reply