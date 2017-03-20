Police

New Credit Man Charged With Stunt Driving

March 20, 2017 6 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 56-year-old male with stunt driving following a traffic stop at a Haldimand Road 55, Jarvis, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Sunday March 19, 2017 at 8:36 p.m., OPP were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed a vehicle travelling on Haldimand Road 55 in excess of 50 km/hour above the posted 80 km/hour speed limit.

OPP stopped the vehicle and investigated.

OPP investigation further determined the male’s driver’s licence was suspended.

OPP has charged 56-year-old Norman TOBICOE of Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, Ontario with stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

