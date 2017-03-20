Police

OPP Charge Norfolk Man With Unmarked Cigarettes

March 20, 2017 770 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment has charged a 26-year-old male and 46-year-old male after police stopped a motor vehicle at a Hillcrest Road, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Saturday, March 18, 2017 at approximately 7:19 a.m., an officer was conducting patrols in the area of Highway 3, when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and investigated at a Hillcrest Road address.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 26-year-old Ryan James Scott ADDISON of Norfolk County, Ontario with speeding contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Police also charged 46-year-old Shawn Christopher STEPHENS of Norfolk County, Ontario with possess unmarked cigarettes contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act.

Both were issued Provincial Offence Notices.

