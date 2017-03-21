Daily
National News

Manitoba premier plans bicycle tour to mark indigenous role in province

March 21, 2017 62 views

WINNIPEG- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to use pedal power this summer to mark the role of indigenous peoples in the province’s formation.

Pallister intends to cycle 160 kilometres between the original and current settlements of the Peguis First Nation over three days in June.

He says in a statement that the tour is in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the Selkirk Treaty.

The treaty granted land to five indigenous leaders _ including Chief Peguis in East Selkirk.

Pallister says the friendship between Lord Selkirk and Chief Peguis is the bedrock on which the province was built.

Pallister is inviting Manitobans to send in letters of gratitude that he will deliver during his tour.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

March 21, 2017 66

March 21, 2017 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on…

Read more
Daily

‘Why have Nunavut?’ Battle over education bill goes to heart of territory

March 20, 2017 126

IQALUIT, Nunavut -To the Nunavut government, it’s an update to old legislation that needs to acknowledge…

Read more

Leave a Reply