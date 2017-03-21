Manitoba premier plans bicycle tour to mark indigenous role in province

WINNIPEG- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to use pedal power this summer to mark the role of indigenous peoples in the province’s formation.

Pallister intends to cycle 160 kilometres between the original and current settlements of the Peguis First Nation over three days in June.

He says in a statement that the tour is in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the Selkirk Treaty.

The treaty granted land to five indigenous leaders _ including Chief Peguis in East Selkirk.

Pallister says the friendship between Lord Selkirk and Chief Peguis is the bedrock on which the province was built.

Pallister is inviting Manitobans to send in letters of gratitude that he will deliver during his tour.

