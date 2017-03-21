Daily
Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

March 21, 2017
Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

“Today, we come together to recognize the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Whether here in Canada or around the world, racism devalues individuals, divides communities, and breeds fear and animosity throughout society.

“In Canada, diversity is a source of strength and a fundamental pillar of our country’s success. While we have made important progress in the fight against racism and racial discrimination in recent decades, much work still needs to be done. Far too many people around the world continue to be denied their most basic human rights simply because of the colour of their skin or their ethnic background.

“The Government of Canada strongly condemns any form of discrimination at home and in our global community. We will continue to promote inclusiveness, acceptance, and equality in Canada and around the globe, and will never stop working for a safer, more equal, and more respectful world.

“On this important day, we reaffirm our ongoing responsibility to speak out against racism, hate, xenophobia, and bigotry in all its forms. Silence is not an option because progress is never permanent.”

