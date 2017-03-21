Stolen School Bus in Burlington

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a stolen school bus.

Between March 10th and March 20th 2017, unknown suspect(s) stole a 1999 International Model 3800 72 passenger school bus which had been listed for sale from a parking lot on the North Service Road near Appleby Line in Burlington.​

The school bus is yellow in colour with Ontario licence plates BK8359 and “Hamilton Christian Transportation Services” written on the side of it (Pictures of similar bus attached)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau @ 905-825-4747 Ext. 2316. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something, Hear something, Say something” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca, or by texting “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).

