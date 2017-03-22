Local News
Aboriginal senior’s population growing

March 22, 2017 46 views

Stats Canada released its 2012 report on Aboriginal seniors in population centres on Tuesday. Analyst Vivian O’Donnell says the number of Aboriginal seniors in Canada has increased by leaps and bounds.“It is a young population, but what we’re seeing is that there is a demographic shift going on where there are more Aboriginal seniors. From 2001 to 2011, the number of Aboriginal seniors in Canada actually doubled to 82,690.”Employment for Aboriginal seniors across the country was also on the rise according to O’Donnell. “Aboriginal seniors holding a paid job almost doubled between 2001 to 2011. About 7% of Aboriginal seniors and population centres held up a job in 2001 and it’s up to 13% as of 2011, it’s actually quite similar to what’s going on in the non-Aboriginal population.”…

