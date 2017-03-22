Band Council forgives $35,000 fair loan

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Band Council has forgiven an outstanding $35,000 fair loan but at least one councillor wants people charged if they find out what happened to that money. Six Nations Band Councillor Dave Hill said he had a message for Councillor Mark Hill, who is also president of the Six Nations Agricultural Society which hosts the annual fair. “I’m going to tell Mark (Councillor Hill), is when they go through those books, and if it’s not accounted for I think someone should be charged. If they can find out anything.” said Councillor Dave Hill. Elected Chief Ava Hill told councillor Dave Hill “Well that’s up to them.” But Councillor Dave Hill answered, “ I know that’s what I’m saying, I just don’t want them to write…
Related Posts
Six Nations Ironmen repeat as Bantam A Champs!
March 22, 2017 34
Six Nations Ironmen continue to dominate By Neil Becker Sports News The Six Nations Ironmen have…
Enbridge gets injunction, two Six Nations men kept off work sites
March 22, 2017 149
HAMILTON-Two Six Nations men who set up rabbit traps along Enbridge Pipelines Inc Line 10 and…