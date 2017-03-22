Emergency crews rescue driver

Six Nations of the Grand River-Six Nations Fire fighters pulled a driver from a car that slid into a ditch on Seneca Road just south of Fourth Line Wednesday, march 15 2017.The vehicle was propped by fire fighters for support as they took the individual out of the back door and to the waiting ambulance.The individual was pulled from the vehicle by firefighters as the third day of a winter storm began subsiding. Six Nations Police have not released information on the accident. (Photo by Jim C Powless Turtle Island News photographer)…



