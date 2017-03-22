Enbridge gets injunction, two Six Nations men kept off work sites

HAMILTON-Two Six Nations men who set up rabbit traps along Enbridge Pipelines Inc Line 10 and 11 just outside Hamilton have been ordered to stop setting the traps and stay off the property. Ontario Superior Court Justice D.A. Broad granted an injunction to Enbridge Pipelines Inc., last Wednesday (March 15, 2017) saying the “defendant resorted to unlawful self help,” by blocking or stopping Enbridge personnel or machinery from entering the site or claiming treaty rights to be on the private property. Justice Broad rejected an argument that Enbridge had failed to consult saying Enbridge was not the Crown or an agent of the Crown and the lands were not public property but private property. The interlocutory injunction prevents Hill and Williams from entering Enbridge’s maintenance dig sites, blockading the sites…
Related Posts
Six Nations Ironmen repeat as Bantam A Champs!
March 22, 2017 35
Six Nations Ironmen continue to dominate By Neil Becker Sports News The Six Nations Ironmen have…
Band Council forgives $35,000 fair loan
March 22, 2017 48
By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Band Council has forgiven an outstanding $35,000 fair loan but…