Enbridge gets injunction, two Six Nations men kept off work sites

March 22, 2017 149 views

HAMILTON-Two Six Nations men who set up rabbit traps along Enbridge Pipelines Inc Line 10 and 11 just outside Hamilton have been ordered to stop setting the traps and stay off the property. Ontario Superior Court Justice D.A. Broad granted an injunction to Enbridge Pipelines Inc., last Wednesday (March 15, 2017) saying the “defendant resorted to unlawful self help,” by blocking or stopping Enbridge personnel or machinery from entering the site or claiming treaty rights to be on the private property. Justice Broad rejected an argument that Enbridge had failed to consult saying Enbridge was not the Crown or an agent of the Crown and the lands were not public property but private property. The interlocutory injunction prevents Hill and Williams from entering Enbridge’s maintenance dig sites, blockading the sites…

