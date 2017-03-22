Local News

Kawenni: io is getting closer to a new school with the Gala approaching

March 22, 2017 40 views
(Left to Right) Cheyanne Doxtador, Michelle Jimerson, Ruby Jacobs and Jija Jacobs

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Kawenni:io/Gaweni;yo Private School is hoping its 30th anniversary gala Friday will bring them one step closer to its $9 million dollar dream. The school needs raise $1 million in collateral to secure a $9 million dollar loan to build a long overdue school. And they are pinning their hopes on a successful gala. The goal is for the combined high school/elementary school is to be built by 2018. Currently, the school has raised over $35,000 in a two year span, including $21,000 from last year’s gala alone. Michelle Jimerson. Finance Officer said this is the closest they’ve ever been to building a school. “We’ve been around for 30 years, and for 30 years we’ve been asking Indian Affairs for a school. We met with them last…

