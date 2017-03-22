Kawenni: io is getting closer to a new school with the Gala approaching

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Kawenni:io/Gaweni;yo Private School is hoping its 30th anniversary gala Friday will bring them one step closer to its $9 million dollar dream. The school needs raise $1 million in collateral to secure a $9 million dollar loan to build a long overdue school. And they are pinning their hopes on a successful gala. The goal is for the combined high school/elementary school is to be built by 2018. Currently, the school has raised over $35,000 in a two year span, including $21,000 from last year’s gala alone. Michelle Jimerson. Finance Officer said this is the closest they’ve ever been to building a school. “We’ve been around for 30 years, and for 30 years we’ve been asking Indian Affairs for a school. We met with them last…
Related Posts
Six Nations Ironmen repeat as Bantam A Champs!
March 22, 2017 35
Six Nations Ironmen continue to dominate By Neil Becker Sports News The Six Nations Ironmen have…
Enbridge gets injunction, two Six Nations men kept off work sites
March 22, 2017 149
HAMILTON-Two Six Nations men who set up rabbit traps along Enbridge Pipelines Inc Line 10 and…