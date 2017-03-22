National Forum in Ottawa to Discuss First Nations, Resources and Our Energy Future

OTTAWA,- The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Energy Forum titled “Inclusive Prosperity in Our Energy Future” opened today at the Delta City Center, Delegates are discussing issues relating to the future of clean energy and sustainable practices and models; international markets and the investment environment; and First Nations involvement in the energy and resource development sector, building economies and strengthening their Nations based on rights, Treaties, title and energy democracy. Six Natoins Elected Chief Ava Hill is attending along with councillors Carl Hill, Terry General and Wray Maracle. The meeting was opened by AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde today. The Keynote address will be given by David Suzuki and the Honourable Jim Carr, federal Minister of Natural Resources, will speak on Thursday, March 23….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice