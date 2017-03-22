Local News
National News

National Forum in Ottawa to Discuss First Nations, Resources and Our Energy Future

March 22, 2017 44 views

OTTAWA,- The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Energy Forum titled “Inclusive Prosperity in Our Energy Future” opened today at the Delta City Center, Delegates are discussing issues relating to the future of clean energy and sustainable practices and models; international markets and the investment environment; and First Nations involvement in the energy and resource development sector, building economies and strengthening their Nations based on rights, Treaties, title and energy democracy. Six Natoins Elected Chief Ava Hill is attending along with councillors Carl Hill, Terry General and Wray Maracle. The meeting was opened by AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde today. The Keynote address will be given by David Suzuki and the Honourable Jim Carr, federal Minister of Natural Resources, will speak on Thursday, March 23….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Ironmen successfully pull off L’NHL three-peat!! (Photo by Neil Becker)
Local News

Six Nations Ironmen repeat as Bantam A Champs!

March 22, 2017 35

Six Nations Ironmen continue to dominate By Neil Becker Sports News The Six Nations Ironmen have…

Read more
Local News

Enbridge gets injunction, two Six Nations men kept off work sites

March 22, 2017 150

HAMILTON-Two Six Nations men who set up rabbit traps along Enbridge Pipelines Inc Line 10 and…

Read more