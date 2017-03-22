Pilot project looks at boosting income of poor

By: Chris Pimentel and Lynda Powless, Writers Some welfare recipients across Ontario could be more than doubling their income if an Ontario Works pilot program gets off the ground this summer. Ontario is hoping to launch pilots in an estimated four cities and one First Nation community. It is the largest pilot project yet to test the idea of a basic income in North America. The pilot would provide a no strings attached annual income to the working poor or social assistance recipients over three years and then survey the results in improvements to health, housing and employment. In the pilots, single adults could see an annual income increase to $16,989 a month compared to the current $8,472. People with disabilities could see an additional $500 a month. The pilots…
Related Posts
Six Nations Ironmen repeat as Bantam A Champs!
March 22, 2017 35
Six Nations Ironmen continue to dominate By Neil Becker Sports News The Six Nations Ironmen have…
Enbridge gets injunction, two Six Nations men kept off work sites
March 22, 2017 149
HAMILTON-Two Six Nations men who set up rabbit traps along Enbridge Pipelines Inc Line 10 and…