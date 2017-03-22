Local News

Pilot project looks at boosting income of poor

March 22, 2017 60 views
The Plaine de Plainpalais in Geneva was covered with a gigantic poster last May when the country was considering an unconditional basic income (Associated Press file photo)

By: Chris Pimentel and Lynda Powless, Writers Some welfare recipients across Ontario could be more than doubling their income if an Ontario Works pilot program gets off the ground this summer. Ontario is hoping to launch pilots in an estimated four cities and one First Nation community. It is the largest pilot project yet to test the idea of a basic income in North America. The pilot would provide a no strings attached annual income to the working poor or social assistance recipients over three years and then survey the results in improvements to health, housing and employment. In the pilots, single adults could see an annual income increase to $16,989 a month compared to the current $8,472. People with disabilities could see an additional $500 a month. The pilots…

