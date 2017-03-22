Local News

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation recipient of CCAB award

TORONTO,- The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and Sodexo Canada are pleased to announce Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation as the recipient of the CCAB 2017 Aboriginal Development Corporation (AEDC) of the Year Award. Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) manages the economic interests of the people of Six Nations of the Grand River (Six Nations) located between Hamilton, Brantford and Simcoe, Ontario. One of the primary drivers behind the creation of the Corporation was recognizing the need to separate business from politics. “By developing a unique form of corporate governance, we have been able to foster economic growth and development, while addressing our community’s needs and priorities,” said Matt Jamieson, President/CEO. “We are extremely honoured to receive such a significant award for…

