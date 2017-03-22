Local News
Six Nations Ironmen repeat as Bantam A Champs!

March 22, 2017 34 views
Six Nations Ironmen successfully pull off L’NHL three-peat!! (Photo by Neil Becker)

Six Nations Ironmen continue to dominate By Neil Becker Sports News The Six Nations Ironmen have added another chapter in what has been an absolute historic run at LNHL competition. Striving to keep their dynasty alive, the Ironmen recently accomplished a third straight year of going undefeated in LNHL competition which was capped off with a thrilling 6-1 championship win against Chippewas, which extended their run to three consecutive L’NHL trophies including now back to back Bantam Competitive ‘A’ Division championship banners. “It’s better every time,” Ironmen Manager Darrell Anderson said. “There’s lots of depth (on Ironmen) and we have so much talent and experience.” Reflecting on that clinching game, which came on March 16th at Iceland Arena in Mississauga, Anderson had strong praise for the Chippewas team in saying,…

