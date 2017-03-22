Daily
Six Nations man spending night along Enbridge pipeline in lone vigil over rights

March 22, 2017

By Lynda Powless

ANCASTER-A Six Nations man  staging a one man protest at Enbridge’s Line 10 pipeline along Wilson  Street in Ancaster  says he is staying the night after Hamilton police said he was keeping the peace so there was no reason for police to be on scene and left.

Todd Williams said he is spending the night in his one man vigil along Enbridge’s Line 10. “It just isn’t right . This is about our rights,” he said.

Todd Williams  returned to the site today (Wednesday) to remove his rabbit traps  after an Ontario court ordered an injunction against him last week for practicing his rights to hunt under the 1701 Nanfan treaty on the private property.

Williams said he went to the site at 1809 Wilson Street this morning (Wednesday)  to retrieve his rabbit traps when he decided to make a stand.

“The courts have it upside down. They let private property rights trump our treaty rights. That’s upside down. It’s just not right,” he told Turtle Island News at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday .

Williams is spending the night in his truck about a quarter of a

Todd Williams stands behind the gate where he is spending the night. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

mile back from  the Wilson street driveway leading into the site.

Security called police when they saw him on the site and told him he had about an hour to leave at around 7 p.m..

Williams told the security  he  was staying and would  be arrested.  “This is about our rights.”

He was still at the site after 9 p.m.

Go to Turtle Island News story    Enbridge gets injunction in rabbit hunt case for details on the court case.

 

 

 

