Six Nations man spending night along Enbridge pipeline in lone vigil over rights

By Lynda Powless

Editor

ANCASTER-A Six Nations man staging a one man protest at Enbridge’s Line 10 pipeline along Wilson Street in Ancaster says he is staying the night after Hamilton police said he was keeping the peace so there was no reason for police to be on scene and left.

Todd Williams returned to the site today (Wednesday) to remove his rabbit traps after an Ontario court ordered an injunction against him last week for practicing his rights to hunt under the 1701 Nanfan treaty on the private property.

Williams said he went to the site at 1809 Wilson Street this morning (Wednesday) to retrieve his rabbit traps when he decided to make a stand.

“The courts have it upside down. They let private property rights trump our treaty rights. That’s upside down. It’s just not right,” he told Turtle Island News at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday .

Williams is spending the night in his truck about a quarter of a

mile back from the Wilson street driveway leading into the site.

Security called police when they saw him on the site and told him he had about an hour to leave at around 7 p.m..

Williams told the security he was staying and would be arrested. “This is about our rights.”

He was still at the site after 9 p.m.

