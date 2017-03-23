Daily
Local News

Brantford Police charge man in possession of drugs with a street value of $15,000

March 23, 2017

BRANTFORD-A 25-year-old Brantford man is facing drug charges after  police were called to a King George road business when a suspicious vehicle remained parked outside the building Tuesday March 21, 2017, shortly after 10:00 a.m.. Brantford Police found a vehicle parked at the front of the business which had two different licence plates attached to it. Police went into the business and identified the driver of the suspicious vehicle.   Police began a search of the man who  police said then resisted  police.  Police said the man was found to be in possession of two small baggies containing a white powdery substance.  The man was charged with Obstruct Police, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Breach of Probation, Breach of Recognizance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. During the investigation police…

