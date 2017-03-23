Daily
National News

Braves, warriors, chieftains: Oregon takes on tribal mascots

March 23, 2017 26 views

By Gillian Flaccus

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKS, Ore.-In Oregon, school districts with Native American mascots must abandon them by July or risk punishment that could include the withholding of state funds.

But with the approval of the state, a handful of districts are working with tribes to keep some version of their mascots in exchange for concessions, including better classroom lessons on the history and culture of the state’s many tribes.

The Banks School District and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde are expected Thursday to be the first to ink a deal that will allow the tiny district west of Portland to keep calling itself the Braves.

In exchange, it will drop the image of a warrior with a shaved head, face paint and feathers and will introduce a history curriculum developed by the tribe.

