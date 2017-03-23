Coroner’s jury wants better mental health support for transit police

VANCOUVER _ A coroner’s jury is recommending that transit police in the Vancouver area work more closely with mental health care providers following the death of a man who repeatedly stabbed himself and was shot by an officer at a grocery store more than two years ago.

Naverone Woods was shot by a transit police officer inside a Safeway store in Surrey, B.C., on the morning of Dec. 28, 2014.

The 23-year-old was a member of the Gitxsan First Nation who had lived in Terrace and Hazelton in northern British Columbia.

The coroner’s jury heard three days of testimony and made eight recommendations Wednesday to try and prevent similar fatalities in the future.

It recommended that transit police implement a program similar to the RCMP’s Car 67 initiative in Surrey, which allows Mounties and a clinical nurse specializing in mental health to work together in responding to calls involving people suffering emotional problems.

It also recommended that the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority Police Service review the circumstances of the young man’s death to identify ways of preventing fatalities in similar circumstances in the future.

