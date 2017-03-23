Daily
National News

Federal inmate wanted, known to be in Ohsweken, Brantford area

March 23, 2017 632 views

Brantford, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.  He has been wanted since December, 2016.

Burt John Carter is described as a indigineous male, 34,, 5’6 (168cm), 154 lbs (70kg) with brown hair and blue eyes.  His head  is possibly shaved completely or a mohawk style.

He is serving an 8 year sentence for numerous robbery, break and enter, property and driving offences.

The offender is known to frequent the Brantford  and Ohsweken areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

Daily

Daily

