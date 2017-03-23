Daily
Six Nations teen has returned home safely

March 23, 2017 1017 views

A Six Nations teen missing since March 10th has returned home.

Six Nations Police said  Kaylee Alexis Bomberry has returned to her parents  home. On Thursday March 23rd, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM the Six Nations Police received information that Kaylee BOMBERRY had returned to her parent’s home.  Police went to the parent’s home and confirmed that Kaylee had returned safely.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017  at 5 p.m. Police were called by the Six Nations Youth Lodge who said the 16 year old had left the lodge March 12th with her parents.

The youth worker called BOMBERRY’s parents on March 22nd about her being absent from school since March 10th, 2017 and was told that Kaylee BOMBERRY had went to a friend’s house on the Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation (MNCFN) on Thursday March 16th, 2017. BOMBERRY’s parents have not seen her since and have tried to contact her on her cell phone without success.



