Six Nation man protesting Enbridge pipeline served with injunction notice, others join him

March 23, 2017 586 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Posted Wednesday March 22 2017  at 9:20 p.m. Updated Thursday March 23 2017 6 p.m.

ANCASTER-A Six Nations man  staging a one man protest at Enbridge’s Line 10 pipeline along Wilson  Street in Ancaster   is continuing his vigil…but he isn’t alone anymore.

Todd Williams has now been joined by two others who are also staying at the site .  Williams was served with a notice of injunction this afternoon by Hamilton Police . The injunction was issued by a Hamilton court last week preventing Williams from entering the site. Williams said police posted the notice and left.

Todd Williams said he is spending the night in his one man vigil along Enbridge’s Line 10. “It just isn’t right . This is about our rights,” he said.

Williams  returned to the site today (Wednesday) to remove his rabbit traps  after an Ontario court ordered an injunction against him last week for practicing his rights to hunt under the 1701 Nanfan treaty on the private property.

Williams said he went to the site at 1809 Wilson Street this morning (Wednesday)  to retrieve his rabbit traps when he decided to make a stand.

“The courts have it upside down. They let private property rights trump our treaty rights. That’s upside down. It’s just not right,” he told Turtle Island News at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday .

Williams spent the night in his truck about a quarter of

Todd Williams stands behind the gate where he is spending the night. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

mile back from  the Wilson street driveway leading into the site.

Todd Williams was joined by Terrylyn Brant of Six Nations who dropped by to show support carrying her anti Enbridge and pipelines sign. Williams is spending the night on the site. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Security called police when they saw him on the site and told him he had about an hour to leave at around 7 p.m..

Williams told the security  he  was staying and would  be arrested.  “This is about our rights.”

Go to Turtle Island News story    Enbridge gets injunction in rabbit hunt case for details on the court case.

