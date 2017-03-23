Six Nation man protesting Enbridge pipeline served with injunction notice, others join him

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Posted Wednesday March 22 2017 at 9:20 p.m. Updated Thursday March 23 2017 6 p.m.

ANCASTER-A Six Nations man staging a one man protest at Enbridge’s Line 10 pipeline along Wilson Street in Ancaster is continuing his vigil…but he isn’t alone anymore.

Todd Williams has now been joined by two others who are also staying at the site . Williams was served with a notice of injunction this afternoon by Hamilton Police . The injunction was issued by a Hamilton court last week preventing Williams from entering the site. Williams said police posted the notice and left.

.

Williams returned to the site today (Wednesday) to remove his rabbit traps after an Ontario court ordered an injunction against him last week for practicing his rights to hunt under the 1701 Nanfan treaty on the private property.

Williams said he went to the site at 1809 Wilson Street this morning (Wednesday) to retrieve his rabbit traps when he decided to make a stand.

“The courts have it upside down. They let private property rights trump our treaty rights. That’s upside down. It’s just not right,” he told Turtle Island News at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday .

Williams spent the night in his truck about a quarter of

mile back from the Wilson street driveway leading into the site.

Security called police when they saw him on the site and told him he had about an hour to leave at around 7 p.m..

Williams told the security he was staying and would be arrested. “This is about our rights.”

Go to Turtle Island News story Enbridge gets injunction in rabbit hunt case for details on the court case.

Add Your Voice