Robbery hits Tim Hortons on Six Nations

March 24, 2017 2938 views

By: Chris Pimentel

Writer

OHSWEKEN-  Six Nations Police are asking anyone with information to contact them after Tim Horton’s was hit by an armed robber early Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the robbery that occurred at about 1:28 a.m.  Thursday March 23rd, at the Tim Hortons on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken.

Six Nations Police said  at about 1:20 a.m. a male walked into the coffee shop and handed an employee a note that read “this is a robbery” and said he had a gun.  The employee gave the suspect the money from the cash register and the male left the restaurant on foot.  No one was injured and no one else was threatened during the robbery despite there being other patrons inside.
The suspect walked outside and was picked up by a small, silver, hatch back type vehicle which was last seen going North on Chiefswood Road.
The suspect is described as male, black, 5 foot 11 inches tall, approximately 210 pounds. The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a skull and wings on the front with the hood up, a black bandanna over his face and gloves.

Landon Miller

Tim Hortons, owner  Landon Miller said he was glad to see no one was injured.

“It happened, and it’s over with, we followed our procedures to a tee, and nothing is worth the small monetary fund that they go after.” said Miller. He said it is  “an irregular incident and it’s something that all 24/7 restaurants have to deal with. I’m sure other late night, 24 hour locations have experienced something like that. So we don’t let them intimidate us and hopefully as a community we can stand behind each other and move forward.” Miller said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

 

