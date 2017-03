Brantford Police Bust Female With Fentanyl

On Sunday March 26, 2017 at around 12:30 a.m. employees at a business on Dalhousie Street telephoned the police to report suspicious and unwanted customers at the premise. Two customers were observed entering a public bathroom and remaining there for over a half hour. Officers attended and spoke to the two unwanted females. Both females identified themselves falsely. Investigation revealed that accused #1, had a committal warrant outstanding for her as a result of a surety revocation. Accused #1 was also on a Recognizance with conditions that she was found breaching. Accused #1, a 30 year old Brantford woman is charged with Obstruct Police and Breach of Recognizance. Accused #2, a 24 year old Brantford woman was arrested for Obstruct Police and Breach of Recognizance. Accused #2 was found in possession of .99 grams of Fentanyl. The street value is estimated at $270.00. Accused #2 was also

charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both Accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.

