Brantford Police Bust Suspicious Male With Crystal Meth and Fentanyl

On Tuesday March 21, 2017, shortly after 10:00 a.m. police attended a business on King George Road regarding a suspicious vehicle. A vehicle was observed parked at the front of the business which had two different licence plates attached to the vehicle. Officers attended inside the business and identified the driver of the suspicious vehicle. During the investigation the driver/accused resisted officers when a search of his person was conducted. The accused was found to be in possession of two small baggies containing a white powdery substance. The accused was charged with Obstruct Police, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Breach of Probation, Breach of Recognizance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The vehicle was not registered to the accused and police then focused their investigation on determining if the licence plates and/or vehicle were stolen. Crystal Meth and Fentanyl powder were seized with the vehicle. The vehicle in possession of the accused had not been reported stolen. The accused James Charles MACKIE, 25 years of age from Brantford is also charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking- Crystal Methamphetamine and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl Powder. The Crystal Methamphetamine has an estimated street value of approx. $2,000.00 and the Fentanyl powder has an estimated street value of approx. $13,000.00. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing on March 23, 2017.

