Contraband Seizure at Hamilton Island Shoreline Property

March 27, 2017 454 views

On March 3, 2017, as part of their ongoing efforts to investigate and combat smuggling in the area, members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) conducting patrols along the St-Lawrence River shorelines located 33 bags of contraband fine cut tobacco on a Hamilton Island seasonal property. The tobacco weighing approximately 595 kilograms was seized by police.
CRTF’s investigation into this matter continues.
“With the warming weather approaching, police will likely see an increase in illicit activities occurring on our waterways”, stated Staff Sergeant Sylvain Leroux, acting Officer in charge of the CRTF, “If you witness or hear of suspicious activity occurring, we would ask that you contact the police. Together, we can reduce crime in our neighbourhoods.”
If you have any information regarding this crime or other criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
The CRTF is a joint forces partnership led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and includes the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

