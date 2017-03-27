Newly elected Peguis First Nations chief promises action on former Winnipeg army base

BLOODVEIN, Man. -A man who wants to turn a former Winnipeg military base into a large indigenous business development has been elected chief of what is considered Manitoba’s largest First Nation.

Glenn Hudson defeated incumbent Cindy Spence in last Friday’s election to become head of the Peguis First Nation, about 220 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Hudson was defeated by Spence in the 2015 election when the Ojibway-Cree band slammed the brakes on his redevelopment proposal for Kapyong Barracks.

The election results weren’t officially posted until Sunday after two days of hand-counting of ballots in the Peguis First Nation community hall.

Hudson posted a final update on his election Facebook page that showed he had gleaned 1,139 votes to Spence’s 855, while a third candidate, Albert Sutherland, captured 414 votes.

Spence says she’s considering asking for a review of the results.

“People have continued to believe in my vision, in our progress and that’s what shone through in this election,” said Hudson following congratulatory messages from supporters on Facebook.

“The results are final! Election day is over in Peguis! Now back to business,” Hudson posted.

Spence said it was an “honour” to serve Peguis residents, but “I am still considering all the factors and any irregularities that may warrant an appeal.”

Progress on Kapyong virtually ground to a halt in 2015 when Peguis withdrew behind a curtain of silence in the election that turned Hudson out of office. Federal officials have said negotiations continue and a deal has not been concluded.

Hudson _ who will serve a two-year term, said Sunday that the infighting of the last two years and Peguis’s political isolation are now over.

A lawsuit between Ottawa and Treaty 1 First Nations over land entitlement to Kapyong put the business development of the valuable real estate on hold for much of the preceding decade.

The suit was over the site, which Ottawa declared surplus in 2007 and attempted to sell to its Crown corporation developer.

But the redevelopment plan was shelved as federal authorities and the First Nations squared off in an eight-year legal battle over whether Ottawa should have consulted the First Nations before selling the land to someone else.

Federal courts sided with the First Nations and during the 2015 federal election, the former Conservative government decided not to appeal the latest ruling.

Spence said her administration, which has alleged past financial irregularities, ordered two separate audits of the First Nation.

One is looking into the Peguis treaty land entitlement fund and the other regards a land settlement package. Peguis received a $126-million compensation package several years ago.

Spence said no matter what happens with the election, she’s pursuing the audits.

“Part of this is because I’m calling for accountability. People in Peguis elected me in 2015 because they wanted answers and I believe people will not stop until they get them,” she said.

Hudson disputes any allegations of financial irregularities. (Winnipeg Free Press)

