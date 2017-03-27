Daily
National News

Ottawa gives Manitoba chiefs money to study reforming child welfare system

March 27, 2017 51 views

WINNIPEG-Canada’s indigenous affairs minister says child welfare needs to be reformed to better serve First Nations.

Carolyn Bennett is in Winnipeg to announce funding for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to study how Child and Family Services can be overhauled.

Bennett says the $550,000 will help First Nations consult with elders, social workers and youth to figure out how to better address their needs.

Grand Chief Derek Nepinak says putting more money into child welfare doesn’t make sense until the system stops rewarding the apprehension of kids.

He says agencies should focus more on supporting families and keeping them together.

Manitoba has more than 10,000 children in care and apprehends an average of one newborn baby a day.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

N.S. tackles racial profiling in stores: ‘It’s about a societal transformation’

March 27, 2017 46

By Michael MacDonald THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX _ More than a decade after racial profiling was…

Read more
Daily

Polling shows hydro was No. 1 concern in Ontario long before relief announced

March 27, 2017 45

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO -Ontario’s government learned from its own polling that the…

Read more

Leave a Reply